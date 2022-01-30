Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $41.68 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 259.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $41,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,127,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $391,920,000 after buying an additional 135,308 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 192,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,876,000 after buying an additional 147,824 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 763,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 107,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $382.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $350.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $306.00 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

