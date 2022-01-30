Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $29.82 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 168.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems makes up approximately 1.4% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $29,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after acquiring an additional 285,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after acquiring an additional 187,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,217,000 after acquiring an additional 151,258 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 110.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $158,179,000 after purchasing an additional 145,499 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.49, for a total value of $833,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $451.10 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.60 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $595.70 and a 200-day moving average of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.