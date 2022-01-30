Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $25.95 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 245.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,206 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 167,077 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $97.21 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.05.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

