Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $13.06 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,779 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,446 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after purchasing an additional 600,788 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,303,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,463,334 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $492,659,000 after acquiring an additional 188,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.26.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $440,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $131.92 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.48.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

