Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 128.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 84.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 72.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $459.72 on Friday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $531.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

