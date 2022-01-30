Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 117.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $15,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Masimo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Masimo by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Seeyond grew its stake in Masimo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,102,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $26,608,513. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $211.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.59. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $198.24 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.73.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.