Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 28,904 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 209.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28,904 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 283.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 16.5% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 763,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,365,000 after purchasing an additional 70,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $238.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.51 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

