Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price increased by Argus from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $410.68.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $393.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.