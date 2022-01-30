L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) Short Interest Update

L’Occitane International S.A. (OTCMKTS:LCCTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the December 31st total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 302.7 days.
Shares of LCCTF remained flat at $$4.05 during trading hours on Friday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200. L’Occitane International has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52.
About L'Occitane International
