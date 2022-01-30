Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $522.85 Million

Brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report sales of $522.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $514.00 million and the highest is $529.50 million. Littelfuse posted sales of $400.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total transaction of $1,375,630.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,270 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,794 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Littelfuse by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 400,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,418,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Littelfuse by 638.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,594,000 after purchasing an additional 147,433 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 322,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 273,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,630,000 after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.41. The company had a trading volume of 76,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,189. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $234.59 and a 1 year high of $334.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.48.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.