Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 338.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,473 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $14,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,806,000 after buying an additional 359,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,021 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after purchasing an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,297,000 after purchasing an additional 114,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $286.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $417.98.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.29.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

