Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,729 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $223,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Lincoln National by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,837,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.70. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

