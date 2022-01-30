Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Lincoln Electric posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.89. 328,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,967. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

