Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $112.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.81.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 3.95. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

