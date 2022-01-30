LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Update

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the December 31st total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 565.0 days.
OTCMKTS NXCLF opened at $2.14 on Friday. LIFULL has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $282.01 million, a P/E ratio of 71.33 and a beta of -0.76.
