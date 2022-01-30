LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Update

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decrease of 78.7% from the December 31st total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 565.0 days.

OTCMKTS NXCLF opened at $2.14 on Friday. LIFULL has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $282.01 million, a P/E ratio of 71.33 and a beta of -0.76.

LIFULL Company Profile

Lifull Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of real estate-related information services. It operates through the following segments: HOME’S Business, Overseas Business, and Others. The HOME’S Business segment provides business support services for real estate developers, customer relationship management assistance for rental operators, and domestic real estate information through the site, LIFULL HOME’S.

