Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the December 31st total of 397,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,348,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.55. 1,091,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,244. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

