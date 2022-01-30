Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LICY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000.

Shares of NYSE:LICY traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.04. 2,737,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,545. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.28). Equities research analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

