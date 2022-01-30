Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Up 273.3% in January

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 273.3% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of LGI traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,626. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.1247 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
