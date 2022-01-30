Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Up 273.3% in January

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 273.3% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of LGI traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,626. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.1247 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGI. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 75,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 30,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

