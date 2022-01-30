Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

LPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPI stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $69.13. The stock had a trading volume of 608,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 4.15. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.