Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 28.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,008 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,841.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 568,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,507,000 after buying an additional 554,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,903,000 after purchasing an additional 461,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,524,000 after purchasing an additional 421,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,872,000 after buying an additional 214,897 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR opened at $107.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

