Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $800.00 at Evercore ISI

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $855.00 to $800.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $561.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $674.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $481.05 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Lam Research by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,754,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Lam Research by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.