Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $561.14 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $481.05 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $674.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

