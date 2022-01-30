Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives $717.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $717.92.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

LRCX stock opened at $561.14 on Friday. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $481.05 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $674.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

