L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 253.7% in January

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 253.7% from the December 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIQUY. HSBC downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

