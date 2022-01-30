LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Raises Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target to $26.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its price objective boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CKPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

CKPT stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.51. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 13,311.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 76,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,175,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 716.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 899,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 112,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 70,550 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.