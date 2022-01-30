LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Raises Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target to $26.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its price objective boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
CKPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
CKPT stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.51. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 76,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,175,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 716.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 899,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 112,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 70,550 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.