Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Update

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 176.5% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIROY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.68. 14,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. Kumba Iron Ore has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $18.06.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kumba Iron Ore in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.