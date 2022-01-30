Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Kubota alerts:

OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $103.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.31. Kubota has a twelve month low of $97.57 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Kubota will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.