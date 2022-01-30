Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KTB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

