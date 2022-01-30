Kleros Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $52.34 million and $1.70 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.29 or 0.00463357 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

