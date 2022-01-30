KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $510.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target lifted by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC stock opened at $366.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $410.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.07.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.