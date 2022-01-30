KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Lifted by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Camden Asset Management L P CA lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA now owns 334,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,113,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,239,000 after buying an additional 1,163,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 297,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

NYSE KKR opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.