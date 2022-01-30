Kin Market Capitalization Reaches $88.15 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Kin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 50.5% higher against the dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $88.15 million and approximately $12.42 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00131666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00049435 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00184774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00029049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,705,454,746,230 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

