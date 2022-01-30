Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.93.

Shares of KMB opened at $138.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

