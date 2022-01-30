KickToken (KICK) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $361,953.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,704,633 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

