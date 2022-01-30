Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,513 shares of company stock worth $6,441,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,955,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

