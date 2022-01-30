Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have SEK 390 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

LNEGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Energy AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $390.00.

OTCMKTS LNEGY opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.3538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

