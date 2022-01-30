Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading Up 5%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) was up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 27,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,228,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The company has a market cap of $645.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,491 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,685,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 582,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 476,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 314,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

