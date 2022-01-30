Jump Financial LLC Sells 5,741 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 557.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,092,000 after purchasing an additional 708,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $27.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

