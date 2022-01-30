Jump Financial LLC Invests $3.03 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,914,000 after acquiring an additional 820,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,540,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.