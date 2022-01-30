Jump Financial LLC Increases Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 49.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,722 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 53.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 185.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 160.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Plug Power by 24.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $70.51. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.78.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.