Jump Financial LLC Acquires 24,636 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 123.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.64. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $209.08 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.