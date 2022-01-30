Jump Financial LLC Acquires 101,529 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 554.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101,529 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.9% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $40,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $347.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.59. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $298.59 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

