JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €250.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($229.55) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($250.00) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €243.00 ($276.14) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €220.67 ($250.76).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €190.45 ($216.42) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($154.83). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €206.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €195.63.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

