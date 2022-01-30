JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $743.69

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 743.69 ($10.03) and traded as low as GBX 698.17 ($9.42). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 703 ($9.48), with a volume of 378,469 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 18.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 743.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 709.28.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

