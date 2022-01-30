Jon R. Moeller Sells 281,271 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE PG opened at $160.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $963,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 84,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.