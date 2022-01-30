Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 66,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 65.9% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the third quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 875,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,411,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 55,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.37. The company has a market cap of $452.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.