Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,314 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.3% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $96,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,681 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $342.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.57. The company has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

