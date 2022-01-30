Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 16,459 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $43,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.80 and its 200-day moving average is $108.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.