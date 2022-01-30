Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 708 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $19,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 51,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock opened at $153.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.05 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.