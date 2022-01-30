Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,557 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric accounts for about 1.0% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of nVent Electric worth $75,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 50,777.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,133,000 after buying an additional 3,198,982 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in nVent Electric by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 859,039 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,611,000 after acquiring an additional 781,311 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in nVent Electric by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,685,000 after acquiring an additional 678,826 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVT stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

